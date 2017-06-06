Pepe is set to become the first summer casualty at Real Madrid, but the Portuguese centre-back won't be the only player to leave the Champions League winners during the coming transfer window.

Zinedine Zidane's side enjoyed a historic 2016-17 campaign, beating Barcelona for the La Liga title before conquering their 12th Champions League crown.

However, AS reports that at least six other Real Madrid players are on the chopping block at the Santiago Bernabeu as Zidane plans to make some changes in his squad. Here's the names at risk.

Pepe

The 34-year-old centre-back has already waved goodbye to Real Madrid fans in an emotional farewell letter. The Portugal international has been a key player for Los Blancos since arriving from Porto in 2007, but he will leave the club as a free agent after failing to agree terms on a new deal. Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan appear to be his most likely destinations, but earlier this week he suggested some Premier League clubs are also interested in his services.

Fabio Coentrao

Coentrao could follow Pepe out of the door in the coming days after earlier this week O Jogo reported he has agreed a loan move to Sporting CP ahead of the 2017-2018 season.

James

AS believes that the former Monaco star will also leave Real Madrid this summer after being restricted to a secondary role during the 2016-17 campaign – not even making the squad for the Champions League final.

Real Madrid have already turned down a €42m (£36.7m, $47.3m) bid from Inter as they want to recoup the majority of the €80m they paid Monaco in 2014 to secure his services. Manchester United have also been heavily linked with his services, but AS understands that Jose Mourinho is not convinced over a potential move to Old Trafford.

Morata

Morata's situation is different. He is happy at Real Madrid and Zidane would love to keep the Spaniard in his ranks. However, the former Juventus star could still consider a move somewhere else in order to secure more regular time ahead of the World Cup 2018.

AS says Manchester United and AC Milan are ready to battle for his services if he finally becomes available.

Kiko Casilla

AS says Keylor Navas wants to stay at Real Madrid even if Los Blancos sign David De Gea. However, the potential arrival of the United keeper could still precipitate the exit of current back-up keeper Kiko Casilla.

Danilo

Danilo was brought from Porto in a deal worth €31.5m to fight with Dani Carvajal for the right-back spot. The Brazil international is said to be happy at the Bernabeu but AS believes Real Madrid could also consider showing him the exit door if an irresistible offer arrives. Inter Milan are also said to be interested in the Brazilian and his exit could pave the way for academy starlet Achraf Hakimi to break through into Zidane's first team.

Mariano

The 23-year-old was promoted by Zidane from the second team but has enjoyed limited opportunities due to the presence of Karim Benzema and Morata. AS claims Real Madrid want to send him on loan to continue his development, and Real Betis, Deportivo la Coruna and Malaga would welcome him with open arms.