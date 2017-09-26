Singer Perrie Edwards has penned a heartfelt note to fans after missing out on Little Mix's gig at the iHeart Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday (23 September).

The songstress, who was rushed to hospital with a "gastric problem" a day before her scheduled performance, said that she was "sorry to have let fans down".

Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old said that she was "on the mend" after the dash to the hospital, which left her bandmates – Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – to perform at the music event without her.

"Hello beautiful babas...I'm out of hospital...in my own bed, and on the mend," Liverpool FC player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's girlfriend wrote. "Thanks to mother goose, nurse sam, and doctor hatchi, I should be fine in no time.

"Sorry to have let you all down, I obv would never want to miss anything but sometimes you have to listen to those who know best and I wasn't fit to perform."

Edwards then thanked all the staff at the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas for taking care of her.

"Thank you to the lovely doctors and nurses at Sunrise Hospital in Vegas for looking after me!" she said. "My babas, I love you all to the moon and back."

Concerned fans have sent their support to the singer on social media. "Perrie, everything's going to be okay. We're sending all the positive energy to you. I love you," a fan said on Twitter.

Another said, "We love you and we send positive energies for you. Get well soon and come back to shine."

"Perrie's at the hospital due to her gastric problems. Let's pray for our Perrie winkle! We love you!" a third fan posted.

Earlier, a spokesman for the all-girl band told Mail Online that Edwards was taken to the hospital on Friday (22 September). "Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with a gastric problem," the spokesman said. "She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform."