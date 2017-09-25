After making heads turn with an array of sexy outfits in recent outings, Rihanna has now mesmerised her fans by donning yet another eye-popping ensemble.

RiRi took to social media to share the snap of herself in the classy dress on Monday (25 September).

The Umbrella singer is seen flaunting her curves and tattoos on her tummy in a cleavage-baring dress. The songstress accentuated her look by wearing large round earrings and letting her long curly hair fall around her shoulders.

Rihanna was seen in the plunging floral dress while promoting her Fenty beauty line at Callao cinema in Madrid over the weekend.

"@fentybeauty #GALAXY holiday collection!!" the 29-year-old singer wrote alongside the picture she shared with her 56.9 million fans on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, her fans have been freaking out over the photo, which has already garnered more than 2,694,000 likes on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

"My Lady, your wonderful hair flows like the night breeze & shines like the ocean itself, your gorgeous eyes gleam like the rising sun, your outstanding voice sounds like angels singing from the heavens & your beautiful body resembles of a true goddess," a fan gushed.

Another added, "The most beautiful woman in the world ."

"I literally can't breathe ur so beautiful," a third fan said.

Another added, "You've been doing so much successful things lately with your music, clothes, Puma shoes and your new makeup line. I also heard you just signed a wine deal. Whether it's true or not, you are my idol. And you might not respond to this IDC at least you can have it in your notifications. You are my idol. I love you. Period, Point blank✨."