Jesy Nelson has sent social media into a meltdown with a sexy snap of herself that she has shared on Instagram.

Wearing a yellow-coloured t-shirt cropped just above her cleavage, the Little Mix singer is seen flaunting her flawless figure in a black bra and black cargo pants, which she pairs with high heel boots. She is seen holding onto her suspenders with her left hand while showing off her tattoos on both her arms, with her curly brunette locks cascading down her right shoulder.

"Well at least my hair was good ," the 26-year-old singer wrote alongside the snap she shared with her fans on the photo-and-video sharing application.

The picture has already garnered more than 253,000 likes, with many calling her "queen" and "gorgeous".

"Not only the hair those abbbbbsssss the outfit the face everything about it is amazing you are," a fan gushed.

Another said, "Your Hair, Your Body, Your Outfit, Your Face, All Of You ❤."

"I think I just died and came back to life...the things you do to me Jesy...smh," a third said.

Another just said, "Cool outfit."

Some of her fans also thanked the songstress and her bandmates - Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock– for performing at the 2017 iHeart Radio music festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 23 September.

Perrie Edwards, however, was a no-show as she was rushed to hospital the night before the gig "with a gastric problem".

"Hey @jesynelson you are unbelievable the concert at the festival without Perrie was an incredible gift but the sabotage with the sound was nasty but I hope the Perrie quickly goes well again," a fan said.

Another fan asked, "Is Perrie ok?"