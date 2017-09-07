Philippe Coutinho could be in contention to make the matchday squad for Liverpool's Saturday (9 September) lunchtime clash against Manchester City after missing the first three games of the season with a back injury.

Jurgen Klopp indicated that it could be a while before Coutinho makes a return to action owing to his injury which was compounded by a bout of illness. However, the Brazilian showed no signs of the injury when he trained with his national team just days later.

The 25-year-old was embroiled in a transfer saga involving a proposed move to Barcelona during the recently concluded summer transfer window which could have been the reason for his exclusion from the squad.

Coutinho was keen to join the Catalan giants and even handed in a transfer request, but it was firmly denied by the Merseyside club with the club's owners – the Fenway Sports Group – issuing a statement making it clear that the Brazil international is not for sale.

Barcelona continued their efforts to sign him with multiple offers, but were rebuffed by the Reds, who stood firm. Coutinho remains a Liverpool player for at least one more season and will have a part to play in the club's Premier League and Champions League campaign this season.

Liverpool have now confirmed that the midfielder will rejoin training with the rest of the first-team squad following his return from international duty. And with Brazil coach Tite stating recently that Coutinho is fit to play the full 90 minutes, he could be considered for the matchday squad when Klopp's team travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

However, the Reds have fared well in the Brazilian's absence picking up wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal and the manager could stick with the same lineup for the game against Pep Guardiola's side. The summer transfer saga involving Coutinho, Barcelona and Liverpool is certain to have affected the midfielder's standing in the squad and he will have to repair that in order to return to becoming a regular in the starting XI.