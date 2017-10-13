Barcelona are said to be ready for a busy January transfer window to make amends for their disappointing summer.

Finding a new club for out-of-favour Arda Turan is top the agenda but Marca suggests that the club are also planning to sign Yerry Mina, a creative midfielder and a world class star like Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

In the summer the La Liga giants earmarked the signings of two midfielders - one creative and one powerful – an attacking right-back and a pacy winger as their top priorities to bolster Ernesto Valverde's squad.

Marco Verratti, Paulinho, Hector Bellerin, and Gerard Deulofeu were said to be their number one options but they were eventually forced to forget about the Italian playmaker, while they signed Nelson Semedo instead of the Arsenal star to strengthen the right-back position.

Furthermore, Barcelona acquired Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Coutinho was identified as the alternative to Verratti to bolster the midfield and become the long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta but they also failed to convince Liverpool to part ways with the Brazilian playmaker for a reasonable prize.

Jean Michael Seri and Angel Di Maria were also touted as potential alternatives but Barcelona eventually decided against signing another midfielder and ended their summer business with the additions of Semedo, Paulinho and Deulofeu.

Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau has admitted the club are ready to continue their overhaul in January after confirming they have money to sign Coutinho from Liverpool or any other player if Valverde considers it necessary. Furthermore, Grau added that some players could also be shown the exit door in order to make space for the new potential additions.

"We are prepared to sign Coutinho or other players but the proposal has to come from the technical staff. We will do our best to meet their demands," Grau said during a press conference in which he revealed a club record budget for the 2017-2018 campaign of €897m.

"If there are arrival maybe there will be also departures. We are putting all the resources of the club [to improve the squad]. We could [sign in January]. We will study it if it necessary. The financial year runs until July so sales can also be made at the end of the season. If this is the case [If Barcelona sign players in January] we have to generate income and maybe someone have to leave. We will see it."

Marca says that Barcelona have prepared their Christmas wish list and identified four potential transfers that could happen either in January or in the summer at the Nou Camp.

Arda Turan

Barcelona tried to cash in on with the Turkish international in the summer after he was deemed surplus requirements by Valverde. Turan is yet to play a single minute in the opening part of the season and Marca say that the club will try to part ways with him in January either on a permanent or loan deal.

Yerry Mina

Barcelona have first refusal to sign the 23-year-old centre-back in a deal worth around €9m. Marca says the idea is to keep him at Palmeiras until the summer but they could bring the deal forward if there is an injury or someone else leaves. Yet, Thomas Vermaelen recently suggested that could considering moving somewhere else in January in order to increase his chances of playing the World Cup.

Verratti-esque midfielder

Marca says that Barcelona are still looking for a creative midfielder with Verratti's profile. In recent weeks they have been also heavily linked with Leon Goretzka with the Germany international's current contract at Schalke is due to expire at the end of the season.

A star signing

Liverpool ace Coutinho remains the top priority but Marca predicts that luring him away from Anfield in January will be very difficult and so they may need to wait until the summer to make a new attempt.