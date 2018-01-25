guac is extra A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

Kourtney Kardashian has sent her Instagram followers into a spin with a new snap from Mexico, displaying her rear end while lying on a bed with guacamole.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently holidaying in Punta De Mita, Nayarit, with her toyboy model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24.

The eldest Kardashian sister showed off her incredible figure and enviable surroundings in the snap, where she wears a skimpy thong bikini while enjoying an al fresco lunch in the sunshine.

Appearing to feat on some healthy goodies, she captioned the shot: "guac is so extra."

Some of her 60.2 million followers went wild over the cheeky shot, which has gained over 1.8m likes in less than 12 hours, with one person writing: "Now this is different from a picture in bed with your boobs out. Your body looks amazing ."

While someone else said: "The best Kardashian."

But other followers flocked to the comments section to accuse the TV star of Photoshopping the image to make her body appear more perfect – something in which many social media influencers indulge in.

One person wrote: "Photoshopped....ass is so strange..." as someone else said: "you can see that you photoshoped faillll."

Another simply put: "Photoshop fail."

Despite being accused of editing her snap, the mother of three has been in the best shape of her life in recent months, crediting her newly toned figure to a low-carb diet with high proteins and healthy fats.

The TV star also claimed on her app that she keeps her body in a constant state of ketosis, which has been widely warned against by doctors and health experts as an unhealthy way to lose weight.

She said on her app: "My doctor said one of the fastest ways to detox metals is to try to keep my body in a state of ketosis, which occurs when the glycogen in your liver is depleted and the body burns fatty acids for energy.

"To do this, I stick to a low-carb diet, with high proteins and healthy fats, and I eat three meals a day—with no snacking in between."

Hinting that her diet is making her feel less than vibrant with cravings, she added: "I'm not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult. On fasting days, I try to stay busy and, if I'm home, I'll avoid going into the kitchen. For the rest of the days, if I'm hungry, I'll grab a handful of almonds — but I really try not to snack at all."