Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan loves to voice his opinion on current events, so it's no surprise he had something to say about the mortifying Oscars gaffe.

The world went into meltdown following Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway incorrectly naming La La Land as Best Picture, interrupting producer Jordan Horwitz's speech to hand the accolade to the real winner, Moonlight.

And former tabloid journalist Morgan had something to say about the incident, comparing Hollywood's greatest blunder in recent history to former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Morgan, who refers to the now-US president Donald Trump as his 'friend', took to writing a series of tweets on the eventful evening.

On the mishap, Morgan tweeted: "How on earth can you have the wrong card for Best Picture? What a pathetic, toe-curling farce. #oscars" before writing: "'And you call ME incompetent?' - Donald Trump. #oscars".

He then tweeted: "Chin up, La La Land... you won the popular vote. #oscars" hinting a comparison between the hit musical movie and Trump's Democrat rival, Clinton.

People replied to Morgan's comments in their droves, with one person writing: "Means nothing in this country," as another put: "just like Hillary".

Morgan's Oscars tweets continued down the political road, later writing to his 5.55m followers: "Anyone in Hollywood blamed Vladimir Putin yet? #oscars", before adding: "Fake Oscars" in reference to the fake news that has surrounded Trump's presidency.

The TV presenter did have some positive things to say about Hollywood's big night, praising the evening's host, Jimmy Kimmel. He tweeted: "Amid all the chaos, @jimmykimmel was a great host tonight & handled the final fiasco with great calm & humour. #oscars".

He also commended Mahershala Ali for winning Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, stating: "Congrats to Mahershala Ali on becoming 1st Muslim actor to win an Oscar & making such a cool speech."

Prodding President Trump to wake up and comment on the event, he then wrote: "Wake up, Mr President @realDonaldTrump - you're in for a fun day. #FakeOscars".

Morgan – who first met Trump on the first series of his Celebrity Apprentice – has often defended the new US president in the face of criticism.

The Oscars big mistake is thought to be the fault of a crew member's to ensure the correct envelopes make it onto the stage – and presenters Beatty and Dunaway were handed a 'back up' envelope for Emma Stone's Best Actress win.

Beatty clarified to the audience: "I want to tell you what happened I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land and that is why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny. This is Moonlight for best picture."