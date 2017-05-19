As bride-to-be Pippa Middleton and James Matthews prepare to tie the knot tomorrow (20 May) more details of their big day are emerging.

According to Mail Online, the wedding will have a Scottish theme in recognition of the groom's close connections to the region.

James's father David owns a castle and 10,000-acre estate 15 miles from Loch Ness in the Highlands which he acquired in 2008. With the estate he was granted the title of the Laird of Glen Affric. The title will be inherited by James making Pippa Lady Glen Affric.

The Matthews family' have their own red and green tartan, and while it;s not known whether James will wear a kilt for his nuptials, it's thought the tartan will be incorporated in his wedding attire.

While the Middleton's have no ancestral ties to Scotland Pippa is believed to have a strong personal connection to the Highlands having studied at Edinburgh University and regularly joining her fiance's family for annual shooting parties at the Glen Affric Lodge.

The Scottish theme will be reflected in the menu with 300 guests expected to enjoy locally produced delicacies including haggis canapés and lamb, while sampling the local whisky.

"Everything will be Scottish in nature – bagpipes, the lot," a source told Mail Online.

Sparing no expense guests will gather in a £100,000 glass marquee where they will be served 17lb of beluga caviar from an anonymous Russian donor.

The celebrations will also include a spectacular vintage aircraft fly-past courtesy of Boultbee Flight Academy, which will feature two Spitfire.

Dubbed the society wedding of the year around 300 guests are expected to attend the wedding, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa and Kate's brother James Middleton with his girlfriend Donna Air, Ben Fogle and Roger Federer.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will take centre stage as page boy and bridesmaid, and James Matthews' younger brother, Spencer Matthews, will be best man. Pippa has even made an exception to her strict married-and-engaged-couples-only rule to allow Prince Harry to bring his girlfriend, Meghan Markle. The Suits actress, 35, has reportedly taken a week off from work to fly in for the wedding.