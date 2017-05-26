Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge (aka Dead Men Tell No Tales) released in cinemas on 26 May to some pretty good reviews. But despite the return of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and the debut of Javier Bardem's evil Captain Salazar, there is already more talk about the post credits scene.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

From the trailer of Pirates 5, we knew that Orlando Bloom aka Jack Turner was going to make a comeback (finally), after spending years as the captain of the Flying Dutchman – a position he was forced to take over from Davy Jones in the franchise's third instalment, At World's End.

Now, 10 years after the Pirates 2 releases, (and two decades in Caribbean time) Turner finally makes it back to his love Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), looking a lot worse for wear from escorting souls lost at sea to the next world.

But it does not look like the reunion will stay happy and peaceful for long. The post-credit scene shows the couple sleeping peacefully in their bed as an octopus tentacle is seen moving outside their bedroom door.

Turner wakes up due to the slight noise but doses off again, thinking that nothing is amiss. The camera then moves to the floor near the bed where along with a pool of sea water, octopus sucker marks are clearly visible.

The question on everyone's mind: Is Davy Jones set to make his return in Pirates Of The Caribbean 6? In At World's End, Sparrow kills Jones but if the tentacles are any indication, this old enemy is back for revenge!

Until Disney formally announces its plans for a Pirates 6, we will just have to make do with Salazar's Revenge, which released in cinemas on 26 May.