Hackers hit Pizza Hut earlier in October and reportedly stole customers' financial information. Pizza Hut said that its website was hacked and some of its customers who used the fast food chain's website and app were affected by the breach.

Although Pizza Hut reportedly sent out emails notifying its customers of the breach, the alerts came two weeks after the company's website was hacked. Some users took to Twitter to complain about the delayed notification. Some customers also reported fraudulent card transactions, which they suspect may have occurred due to the Pizza Hut hack.

"Pizza Hut has recently identified a temporary security intrusion that occurred on our website. We have learned that the information of some customers who visited our website or mobile application during an approximately 28-hour period (from the morning of October 1, 2017, through midday on October 2, 2017) and subsequently placed an order may have been compromised," the company said in an email sent to affected customers, Bleeping Computer reported.

"Pizza Hut identified the security intrusion quickly and took immediate action to halt it," the fast food chain added. "The security intrusion at issue impacted a small percentage of our customers and we estimate that less than one percent of the visits to our website over the course of the relevant week were affected."

It is still unclear as to how many users may have been affected by the breach and whether the hackers were able to get their hands on any corporate data. IBTimes UK has reached out to Pizza Hut for further clarity on the incident and will update this article in the event of a response.