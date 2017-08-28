Plus-size Ashley Graham has been flaunting her "stunning" curves in a series of seriously sizzling beach photos. Most recently the swimsuit beauty took her body-confidence a notch higher as she went topless for her latest vacation snap.

"Beach Bum," the 29-year-old, known for being the first plus-size model to grace Sports Illustrated magazine's cover, wrote alongside the jaw-dropping picture. Unlike her previous uploads, however, the busty new image shows Graham flaunting some major cleavage while reclining amid a sea of cushions.

Never afraid of being in her own skin, Graham also showcases an au naturel look in the candid selfie, showing not a hint of make-up except the natural tan.

"Stunning, beautiful, and sexy," one fan wrote, as a second hailed the brunette bombshell as a "beach goddess". But mostly Graham's 4.9 million Instagram followers seemed to be obsessed with her natural curves and the make-up free style in the image.

Sharing love over the stunning click, a fan wrote, "@theashleygraham you the sexiest woman on the whole f*****g planet (sic)." Someone else got all cheeky in the comments section, writing, "Cleavage for miles!"

"Good gawd, you're gorgeous!!" shared a third fan.

Apart from being a sight for sore eyes, Graham's frequent social media uploads have been a source of inspiration to her numerous fans.

Reiterating the same feeling, one user wrote on her latest pic, "I wish I had your confidence! #50 #sad !!! I still have not been able to feel that way! You are an inspiration."

Interestingly it's not just women, who feel motivated by the plus-size model's unabashed style, but men as well. Sharing one such story, one of her follower wrote, "I wanna send you a shout out... I cosplayed without my shirt on. I was so scared because I'm a larger man and I didn't know how people would react. But as soon as I came out with my cosplay people came up to me and took some photos."

"I'm in tears writing this, because you're also helping men and not just women," the fan added.

Graham, who is currently enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Bali, Indonesia, with her mother Linda, has filled her Instagram profile with cheeky beach clicks and bikini snaps.