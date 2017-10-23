Michael Jackson sold millions of records, earned 19 Grammys and was crowned the King of Pop after giving the world classics like Thriller, You Are Not Alone and Billie Jean and now it looks like Paris Jackson is preparing to follow in her late father's footsteps.

Over the weekend the music icon's 19-year-old daughter joined singer Austin Brown onstage at his gig at Soho House in West Hollywood for a special performance of his song, Smile.

Sharing a short clip of their duet on his Instagram page he told his 28.2k followers: "Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record and wants to sing it with you. Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out."

It's safe to say that the aspiring actress and model has amassed legions of new fans after the footage of her singing emerged online.

"The best duet," one person said while another added:"Both sound amazing".

Another commentator credited strong genes writing: "Thank God for the Jackson family! Can't imagine a world without your Loving contributions!"

A third gushed: I really love this song & @parisjackson is killing & grooving with you. That is a great look...."

Back in February, her uncles Tito and Jackie Jackson said that Paris– who has been making waves in recent months as a solo artiste after growing up in her famous father's shadow - was destined for a career in show business.

"I guess it's in their blood. They watched us growing up when they were young. They love the business. That's what they want to do, so go ahead and do it. That's how we look at it," Jackie told Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Tito added that it wasn't unusual that children want to be just like their parents. "We have a lot of singers and actors and actresses so you can't stop a person's dreams. They see their aunts and uncles doing what they do – usually we try and be like our parents and siblings and that's what they do," he said. "I just tell them to keep their head on straight and use good judgement. That's the important thing."