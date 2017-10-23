Kathy Griffin has launched a scathing attack on Lisa Bloom after severing ties with the self-styled celebrity lawyer.

The comedienne hired Bloom back in June to help salvage her reputation and career after she was widely condemned for posting a photo of her posing with a bloodied fake Donald Trump head.

In the wake of the uproar, CNN severed ties with Griffin and The Potus said the "sick" image was reminiscent of Isis beheading propaganda.

Recalling the chaotic press conference in which she accused the US president of trying to ruin her life, Griffin told the Daily Beast that her former lawyer did not have her best interests at heart.

Griffin claimed that she paid Bloom at least $40,000 (£30,000) for her services.

"Lisa was outside doing interviews in the hallway fame-whoring which we didn't know at the time. We knew that the press conference was a disaster the minute it was over," Griffin said.

"We said, 'Where's Lisa, she's supposed to be in here?' and her husband was holding the door, and I was probably crying, and I remember Bill, my boyfriend, and Alan walked over to her husband and they were like 'what the f**k is going on?' Nobody in my posse is violent or anything, but they said, take your hand off the door."

However, Bloom, daughter of high-profile feminist attorney Gloria Allred, denied the allegations, saying it was Griffin's idea to stage the press conference and refused to heed her warning to stick to the script.

"She said on camera 'my notes are by the wayside and it's all off the cuff' and then ad-libbed," Bloom said in a statement.

"I was sorry she made that choice but I respected her right to speak as she saw fit. She was, as she always says, then widely panned for her comments. Now she blames me. She's the only client I've ever had who chose to extemporise at a press conference rather than read from notes we prepared in advance."

Hours earlier, Griffin took to Twitter telling Bloom to "stop calling" in a terse tweet Sunday. "Dear @LisaBloom pls stop calling me. If you'd like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I'll talk to you," she wrote in a message to her two million followers.

Griffin's claims come days after a red-faced Bloom was forced to apologise for briefly representing disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been hit with allegations of sexual harassment and alleged assault by more than 30 women including Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, Kate Beckinsale and Gwyneth Paltrow. Leaked emails revealed her plans to undermine the women who came forward.