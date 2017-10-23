Gemma Collins' onstage accident at the Radio 1 Teen Awards was one of the most memorable moments of the night and it seems the reality star has no problem with being the butt of jokes.

The Towie star suffered a nasty fall into a trapdoor at the annual event as she presented the best TV show prize to Love Island. She however got up with the help of Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies and Marcel Somerville and reassured the crowd at the SSE Arena, Wembley, that she was fine.

Ever the professional, the 36-year-old kept calm, fixed her hair and carried on. "This is live, this is what happens," she told the audience.

Collins later proved that she really does not take life too seriously by posting a picture of herself in a mock advert for the National Accident Helpline asking: "Have you had an accident at work?" She captioned the shot with a peace sign emoji.

She also shared a selection of her favourite memes making the rounds online including a video compilation featuring her alongside Madonna and Beyonce.

Fans flocked to her comments section to praise her for handling the embarrassing slip "like a trooper".

"Just the gift that keeps giving," one follower wrote with another adding: "You hero for getting back up and dusting yourself off GC. You absolute legend and star."

A third said: "Hope your [sic] okay Gemma love watching you on towie felt sorry for you must of [sic] been embarrassing but you kept it together and carried on Well done."

In the immediate aftermath of the fall, the TV personality compared herself to Madonna, who famously fell down a set of steps on stage at the BRIT Awards in 2015. She tweeted: "Madonna done it and I done it when I tell you I'm Bridget Jones in an Essex girl it's finally confirmed best and worse moment for me''.

Collins also revealed that one silver lining was that she got a selfie with host Rita Ora. "Guys it was all worth it cause I got a selfie with RITA ORA #lifegoals off to bed now I'm in agony and need to rest," she captioned a picture of the pair.