Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney stole the spotlight at the César Awards as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The 39-year-old, who is expecting twins, was accompanying husband George Clooney on the red carpet for the 42nd Ceremony in the French capital's Salle Pleyel on Friday (24 February).

The Beirut-born lawyer looked effortlessly glamourous in an elegant ruffled white gown , adorned with grey-black feathers, while first-time father-to-be George, 55, donned a black tuxedo for the high-profile ceremony.

The pair gazed at one another adoringly as they posed for photos.

The couple's double baby joy was revealed by The Talk's Julie Chen on the CBS show on 9 February.

"Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," Chen said. "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney."

Rumours that the human rights lawyer is pregnant have been swirling since she appeared to be showing the first signs of a baby bump while attending an event in London in January. She was photographed at a screening of The White Helmets wearing a loose-fitting floral dress.

George's mother Nina recently revealed that the couple are expecting a baby of each sex after hitting the "baby jackpot" .

"It will be one of each. Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told," she said from her Kentucky home. "How marvellous. My husband and I are extremely excited."

George, who received an honorary award at the Cesars, recently spoke of his excitement at becoming a father.

"It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all with arms wide open," he said.

Among the stars attending the prestigious Parisian awards ceremony were French acting legend Isabelle Huppert, 63, who is nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Elle, French actor Jean Dujardin, and Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of French model and singer Vanessa Paradis and actor Johnny Depp.