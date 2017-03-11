Body Party hitmaker Ciara, who was involved in a car accident on Friday (10 March) in Los Angeles, revealed she is doing well after her recent ordeal. The songstress shared the news on Twitter as her footballer husband, Russell Wilson assured that both her and their unborn child are 'feeling great' despite the scary experience.

"Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!" the NFL star tweeted soon after the news of Ciara's LA accident. The R&B sensation, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, too used the same platform to assure worried fans.

"Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid," 31-year-old Ciara shared on social media moving on following the incident.

On Friday, the Love Sex Magic singer met with a road accident while driving her white SUV across the streets of LA. According to reports, the expectant songstress was taking a left turn when a gray Volvo SUV hit the front passenger side of her Mercedes.

Following the car-crash, Police and fire-department responded to the scene. While the second-time pregnant singer wasn't seriously injured, she was allegedly clutching her chest and shoulders as she walked around talking on the phone.

A representative for Ciara told TMZ, "The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car."

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson shed more light about Ciara's on-road scare. "There was an accident that occurred on Wilshire today at 11:48 a.m. It was a two-car accident. Police and fire were called to the scene," the LA Police spokesperson said in a statement.

This comes as the Wilsons expect their first child together after almost a year of married life. Ciara, who is expecting her second child with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, is already mother to her 2-year-old son Future Jr with her ex Future.