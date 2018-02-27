Britney Spears has wowed her followers by sharing some snaps of herself on the night of the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old singer dressed up to kill before the event in a flesh-toned mini dress emblazoned with diamante crystals.

The first shot shows the Toxic hitmaker posing inside her house as she styles the eye-catching dress with silver strappy sandals and wears her hair in a voluminous blow dry.

She captioned it: "Had to get a quick shot wearing my favorite dress right before I went into hair and makeup to get ready for the @hollywoodbeautyawards! This is the before...".

Another snap sees the mother-of-two on the red carpet later on at the event, telling her 18.8m followers: "and this is the after! Thank you to all the people behind the scenes who help us look and feel beautiful - you are what this event is all about!!! Also, thank you @hollywoodbeautyawardsfor an amazing evening. So incredibly honored to be presented with the #FragranceOfTheYear Award!!! "

Fans have gone wild for her latest look, with one person telling her: "You look really beautiful, xx" while another said: "Gorgeous queen."

A third added: "You're the prettiest woman I've ever seen love u babe."

Spears has released 24 perfumes with Elizabeth Arden since 2004 and took home the most prestigious award of the night. She was honoured with the top prize for her Fantasy In Bloom scent, which is part of her Fantasy collection of 15 different fragrances.

The singer put on a jovial appearance at the awards despite it coming out two days before that her ex-husband Kevin Federline has requested an increase in his £14,000-a-month child support payments, US Weekly reports.

He is claiming that his help with boys Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, allowed her to put on her hugely successful Piece Of Me residency in Las Vegas.