Kim Kardashian and Kayne West welcomed their third child through surrogacy on 15 January. But her baby announcement has created an internet frenzy as many social media users are forming weird theories about the baby's surrogate mother.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister," a statement from the couple read.

Some fans of the Kardashian clan were quick to make wild guesses about who bore the power couple's baby. Was it Kylie Jenner?

The youngest daughter of Kris Jenner has been missing in action since months and even avoided public eye for months now, which seemed to have triggered the weird speculation.

Apart from sharing information about her beauty products on Instagram and Twitter, Kylie has hardly shared any of her seductive photos in the recent past. This unlikely development was pointed out by her fans who appeared to believe the surrogacy speculation.

Also, while Khloe announced her pregnancy news during Christmas, the makeup mogul continued to avoid any baby related questions and stayed off public eye. She was also missing from the family's Christmas card for 2017.

To add to the rumours, a fan recently clicked a photo of a heavily pregnant girl, wearing an olive green oversized hoodie, black leggings and comfy slippers, shopping at the CVS (medicine store chain) near Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. Cedars-Sinai is the same hospital where Kim has delivered her daughter North and son Saint.

Though it was difficult to confirm that the pregnant girl was Kylie, the viral photo triggered a fresh round of rumours that Kylie was in labour.

"This is so weird.. Just 2 days ago it was reported that Kylie was in labour... Which they later said was "false". Now Kim & Kanye are welcoming their new baby into the world? So all this time Kylie was really the f*****g surrogate?" One Twitter user wrote, trying to create a link between all the past incidents.

"So Kim k surrogate is a secret. Kylie isn't on the scene. On one of Kim's interviews stated she didn't want the carrier at the b-shower the only person not seen was Kylie. Pretty sure Kylie is Kim's surrogate. Kylie wasn't on the Xmas card(s)," added another.

"So 4 days ago there was a rumour about Kylie going into labour and today news about Kim's new baby being born. There really may be something to that theory about Kylie being the surrogate," wrote a third one.

"Kylie was Kim's surrogate because Kim wanted someone within the family to carry her baby and when Kylie loses most of her pregnancy weight she's gonna come back and say she had a miscarriage," another Kardashian clan follower pointed out.