Diana, Princess of Wales is affectionately known as the 'People's Princess' for her ability to connect with people from all walks of life including her hands-on approach to humanitarian work, and it appears she has passed on that mantle to her son Prince Harry.

This is the moment the flame-haired royal brightened the day of his fiancee Meghan Markle by asking a group of schoolchildren to give her a special embrace.

The engaged couple were at the Star Hub in Tremorfa, a community centre, where they watched a dance class, a spin class and played Jenga with some of the children as part of their first official tour of Wales.

"Everyone give Meghan a group hug, go!" Harry said as they prepared to depart. The delighted children quickly obliged, leaving Markle visibly overwhelmed.

"You've made my day!" she told the children as she grinned from ear to ear.

After a few seconds, a proud Harry quipped: "And release. She's mine."

Currently, in the whirlwind of love, the besotted couple have no problem flaunting their romance with PDA-filled moments. Harry was spotted whispering in Markle's ear as they watched a performance of the Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during their visit.

For the outing, the Suits actress wore a smart navy wrap coat by British fashion designer Stella McCartney with a statement green bag by DeMellier Mini-Venice, velvet ankle boots and a black scarf, with simple silver jewellery.

The 33-year-old royal, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, is set to marry the LA-born actress, on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.