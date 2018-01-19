Margot Robbie is very quiet about her family life with husband Tom Ackerley, but the Suicide actress has shared some rare insight into her married life in a new magazine.

Robbie, who recently celebrated her one year anniversary with film director husband revealed to Whimm that they never fight. "We don't really fight. I know that sounds weird but we are not people who like conflict," the 27-year-old actress reportedly said.

Margot, who plays disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya movie also went on to reveal, "We don't need to yell at each other to know that we love each other. So, it's pretty chilled in our house. We get along really well."

The couple met on the set of Suite Francaise in 2013 when he was an assistant director and got married in a secret wedding ceremony in Australia in December 2016. The couple recently moved from London to Los Angeles, where they currently reside.

Talking about her blissful married life, she gushed, "I am very grateful that I am married and I am very excited about that. I'm really grateful for the position I'm in. I'm sorry but I don't really want to talk about it too much."

Contrary to her personal life, I, Tonya movie, which is already creating Oscar buzz, highlights the explosive relationship between Tonya and her husband Jeff Gillooly. But Robbie maintained that her relationship with Ackerley is nothing like her onscreen one.

Like Harding and Gillooly, Robbie and Ackerley also have a working relationship together, but she insisted, "Fortunately our relationship is nothing like theirs. It just didn't relate at all.

"There's a lot of scenes obviously between Tonya and Jeff where they're fighting but she also hits him back a lot. [Aussie director] Craig Gillespie said it was important to show her giving it as good as she's getting. As our story shows you, Jeff and Tonya's version of events are very different," she added.

The 2017 American biographical film, directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Steven Roger, follows the life of figure skater Tonya Harding and her connection to the 1994 attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.