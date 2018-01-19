Ewan McGregor's daughter has penned an emotional song, wherein she has slammed her father.

In the song she has said that "seeing those pictures, they're making me cry". The teen is referring to the snaps of the actor and his Fargo co-star Elizabeth Winstead that appeared on the Internet last October.

Ewan and Eve Mavrakis' split in May 2017 was a shocker as they were married since 1995. They share four children – Clara Mathilde, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther Rose, 15, and Anouk, 6.

Esther Rose has shared a clip of her belting out her song titled Made You A Man on Instagram.

Strumming a hollow guitar, the 15-year-old starts her song with the line, "Waking up so slowly... I'm taking my time. I read some dumbs**t that I found online."

She continues, "Seeing those pictures... They're making me cry. Happy birthday to me, am I right?"

"And I don't know to forgive... I don't know if I can.... Ruining me. Show me your man. And I don't know to forgive...Don't know if I can...Ruining me. Show me your man."

Rose's heartbreaking tune comes just days after Daily Mail reported that her mother, Mavrakis, was not pleased with Ewan's Golden Globes Awards acceptance speech, wherein he thanked both his former wife and his girlfriend. Ewan won the best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture for television for his role in Fargo.

"No, I did not like his speech," she told the publication.

When prodded to reveal why, she said, "Why not? 'For the same reasons, you are here asking me about it. I am not going to say anymore."

In November, it was reported that Mavrakis was "heartbroken" over Ewan romancing Winstead, who is 33 years old.

"Mary went to the house once and met Eve and the kids over dinner. She was very cordial. It seemed logical she should get to know Ewan and the family," a source previously told The Sun.

"She is doing her best to handle it with dignity. But what makes it worse is she has been told Mary Elizabeth had a teenage crush on Ewan. I'm sure a lot of people did but they didn't go and have an affair with him."