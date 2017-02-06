Prince Harry was spotted hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Meghan Markle for the first time since news of their relationship broke last week, and their relationship doesn't appear to be slowing down in terms of seriousness.

If things keeps going as they are – as Suits actress Markle is said to have "virtually moved in" with the royal at his Kensington Palace cottage – the pair could be expected to make their first public outing together for the first time this spring.

A special family occasion is on the horizon as Pippa Middleton is set to marry James Matthews on 20 May, and the Prince was no doubt issued a plus one in his wedding invite.

A source told the Daily Star: "Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world.

"He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him."

And it's no surprise that the redheaded prince is keen to bring along his girlfriend, as the pair are stuck in to their romance of six months and were recently spotted holding hands on a busy London street on Wednesday evening (1 February).

The royal couple were seen making their way to a waiting car with a security guard after a dinner date in the UK capital, where Markle has been residing post-Suits filming.

Whether Markle will accompany Harry to Middleton's wedding remains to be seen, as she recently eschewed her co-star Patrick J Adams' December wedding in fears of overshadowing their big day with the news of her new royal relationship.

But it's highly likely as friends claim Harry and his lady love have been "inseparable" in recent weeks.

The source told The Sun: "They've taken things to the next level. They're practically living together. She cooks for him, he pops out to the gym and they're just enjoying hanging out."

"I can see them engaged by spring. I know that sounds a bit crazily soon, but he's head over heels and they can't bear to be apart," they added.

They were also spotted looking cosy in Soho House together, with one onlooker telling the newspaper: "They tried to keep as low-key as possible and were sitting in a small snug area of the restaurant.

"But it wasn't a private area and they were happy to be seen. Gary Lineker and a whole host of the Made In Chelsea cast were also there, but they only had eyes for each other," they said.