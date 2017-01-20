Prince William has confirmed he will be leaving his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot in the summer.

A former RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot, the Duke of Cambridge, 34 took on the role in July 2015 donating his salary to the Air Ambulance charity.

In a statement, issued on his behalf by Kensington Palace, he said it was a 'privilege' to fly with the organisation as he paid tribute to his colleagues at the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

"Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my royal work for decades to come.

"I would like to thank the people of East Anglia for being so supportive of my role and for letting me get on with the job when they have seen me in the community or at our region's hospitals.

"I would especially like to thank all of my colleagues at EAAA, Babcock and Cambridge airport for their friendship and support. I have loved being part of a team of professional, talented people that save lives every day," he added.

"My admiration for our country's medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger."

The Duke and Duchess are due to leave their Norfolk residence in 2017 as he and wife Kate Middleton assume more royal duties on behalf of the Queen. The move to Kensington Palace has also been prompted by the decision to begin Prince George's schooling in London, according to Mail Online.

William and Kate, are also committed to focusing on their own Royal Foundation charity. The pair, along with Prince Harry, has championed the cause of mental health awareness through the charity Heads Together. In October, the Duchess pledged they will do "what they can to shine a spotlight on emotional well-being", with the focus on young people.