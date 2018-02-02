With another baby on the way and a summer wedding to prepare for, this year's royal social calendar is looking like a monarchist's dream.

All the fanfare and pageantry continues with news that Princess Eugenie has set the date for her nuptials to longtime love Jack Brooksbank and it will be this autumn.

"The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018," the Duke of York's official Twitter account shared on Friday (2 February).

The couple confirmed their engagement in late January and are set to tie the knot in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chosen wedding venue – St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It was recently reported that Eugenie, eighth in line to the throne, longed for an 'Indian Summer' wedding at Windsor in September but was forced push back her nuptials due to a slew of royal engagements which had been in the diary for months.

"The issue is that some members of the Royal Family already have commitments in the diary," a source told the Mail.

"There is talk of a number of foreign tours for Prince Harry and Miss Markle this year, and September is a date that has been mooted. There is nothing concrete yet, but it looks as if Eugenie and Jack will go for October instead."

As previously announced, Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, is set to marry the LA-born actress, best known for her role in the US TV legal drama Suits, on 19 May.

According to former Royal Palace Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter Eugenie, 27, need not worry about being "overshadowed" by her cousin and his bride because of her status as a "celebrity groupie".

"Harry and Meghan will be very conscious that the guest list will be the people that they want," he told the express.

"In the case of Harry being sixth in line to the throne and his father being heir to the throne, there might well be some people who they have to invite in terms of protocol.

"That sort of situation won't fall on Eugenie because she is number nine in line to the throne so pretty low down the food chain."