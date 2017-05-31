Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra has hit back at critics who accused her of "disrespecting" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by wearing a dress for an informal meeting with him.

The 34-year-old is in Berlin for the premiere of Baywatch and happened to meet the PM who was also in the city.

She posted a picture of them on Facebook with the caption: "Was such a lovely coincidence to be in Berlin the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you Narendra Modi, sir, for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning."

However, commentators took offence at her knee-length dress suggesting it was inappropriate attire when meeting the Prime Minister.

"Maybe you're a big international star, but please do have or show some respect in front of our Prime Minister. Look at the way you're sitting in front of him," said one offended Twitter user.

Others suggested she should have worn an Indian outfit for the meeting, writing: "No problem with wearing modern dress and follow a Western culture, however we've our own heritage and culture. Never deny it on any ground."

Fans of the actress leaped to her defence. One supporter said: "Those who are criticising Priyanka for her dress. Every girl has the right to wear whatever she likes. Please mind your own business rather than focusing on Priyanka's dress.'

The actress who plays the villain in Baywatch has been on the promotional trail for the film.

What kind of dolts are those who attack @priyankachopra for what she wore to the meeting with the PM? Are these chaps brain-dead? — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) May 31, 2017

Priyanka Chopra and Narendra Modi chilling makes absolute sense because they both spend their entire lives acting and travelling. — Peglet (@PedestrianPoet) May 30, 2017