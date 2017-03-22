French judicial sources have said that prosecutors have called for the case against French soldiers accused of child sexual abuse in the Central African Republic to be dropped, according to reports.

Advocacy group AIDS-free World in 2015 leaked a UN report revealing that United Nations and French peacekeepers were suspected of sexually abusing children in the conflict-ridden nation.

In March last year, the UN said it was investigating the "extremely troubling" claims.

French soldiers, who were sent to CAR after the civil war broke out in 2013, were accused of sexually assaulting victims between December 2013 and June 2014.

According to BBC, French prosecutors have now called for the case against French soldiers accused of child sexual abuse to be "dropped".

The news comes two months after investigating judges found no evidence to warrant further investigation of the six accused soldiers. Following the criminal inquiry, the soldiers were not charged.

The Prosecutor's office will have the final say in the decision regarding the case, but BBC highlighted how it now appears it wants to close the case.

There are still other ongoing investigations into alleged abuses carried out by both French and UN peacekeepers in the CAR.

In one of the most degrading accounts collected by the Minusca (UN's peacekeeping mission in CAR) Human Rights Officer, during a visit on 26 March 2016, three victims claim they and a fourth girl were "tied up and undressed inside a camp by a military commander from the Sangaris force (the French military intervention in CAR) and forced to have sex with a dog," according to AIDS Free World.

Each girl was then given 5,000 Central African Francs ($8.6, £6). While three girls sought basic treatment following the abuse, a fourth girl is reported to have later died of an unknown disease. "One of the survivors said that she was called 'the Sangaris' dog' by people in the community," the advocacy group said.