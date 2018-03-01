Rugby Union star Billy Vunipola is fine with being fat-shamed by the Queen, he revealed in a BBC podcast.

Her Majesty made quips about the 25-year-old sportsman's physique at a reception for the Commonwealth diaspora community in the UK at Buckingham Palace.

Vunipola didn't take it to heart as Queen Elizabeth II had some banter with two of England's rugby aces about their fitness levels as she celebrated the Commonwealth's achievements.

Tongan brothers Billy and Mako Vunipola – who were raised in Britain – attended the event with high-profile guests including Prime Minister Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Mako told BBC Rugby Union: "She was saying that apparently rugby is getting a lot tougher now, everyone's fitter but she can't see it."

Billy then joked: "I think she was calling us fat - which is fair enough."

He told the BBC podcast: "I probably need to lose some weight."

The event heralded a series of major Commonwealth events which culminated in a heads of government meeting for global leaders this April in London.

Billy said at the time: "It's a massive honour that we are here and a privilege, something we will probably brag to our mum about."

The Queen, 91, was joined by her son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the reception amid an ongoing dispute over who will lead the Commonwealth after she dies.

Vunipola, who plays number 8 for England, missed the Six Nations earlier this month after fracturing his arm. He was forced off at half-time in Sarries' 15-15 draw with ospreys in the European Champions Cup.

He has been littered with injuries over the past year and was forced to miss last summer's British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand because of a shoulder problem.

Vunipola, who was born in Sydney, Australia, had only recently returned to action after a knee operation last autumn.