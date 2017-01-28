Sean Goss has completed his move from Manchester United to Queens Park Rangers, the Championship club have confirmed. Goss, 21, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Loftus Road with manager Ian Holloway expecting the German-born midfielder to have an instant impact at the club.

"He's a young player with great potential - and I feel there are players at Manchester United who can get a little bit lost, because they've always got the best of the best of the best," Holloway said.

He added: "He's a ball playing midfielder – and what I want long-term is players in midfield with a range of passing, who can offer us something a bit different.

"That's Gossy – that's what he's all about. He has a different range of passing to the other midfielders we've got in the squad.

"He's got great versatility too - and I firmly believe he will develop into a top player with QPR, working alongside the other players we've got here."

Speaking to United's official website, the club's head of academy Nicky Butt revealed Goss had approached him several times on the subject of leaving Old Trafford, eager to secure himself first-team opportunities.

"He did a great job at the club but it got to the point where he spoke to me on several occasions and obviously he felt it was time for him to go. He's going to a big club in QPR and it's a great move for him. It's an opportunity he felt he had to take with both hands."

Goss had been at the United academy since 2012 when he arrived from Exeter City. The midfielder had been expected to make his senior debut for the club last season under Louis van Gaal who regularly looked to the club's Under-21 ranks to fill out his squad, and was named in the squad for a pivotal Champions League group tie against Wolfsburg in December 2015.

Injuries however denied him the chance to play for the first-team and he has been unable to force his way into Jose Mourinho's plans this season, despite training with the regular squad earlier this month.

Sky Sports claim QPR agreed a £500,000 fee for the midfielder last week. He becomes the third permanent departure of the January window following Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay's moves to Everton and Lyon respectively. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and full-back Joe Riley have also been granted loan moves for the second half of the 2016-17 season, joining Aston Villa and Sheffield United.