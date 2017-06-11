World number four Rafael Nadal takes on number three ranked Stan Wawrinka in the men's singles final of the French Open on Sunday (11 June) at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Overview

Rafael Nadal faces Stan Wawrinka in the final at Roland Garros, knowing that a win could see him make tennis history as he would become the first player to win a Grand Slam 10 times.

With wins in Barcelona and Madrid, the Spaniard is currently looking for his third title of 2017 and a return to the top two of the world rankings, boasting a phenomenal 23-1 record on clay this season so far.

Having comfortably disposed of arguably his toughest task so far in Dominic Thiem in the semi-final, Nadal should be extremely confident. However, he faces an opponent he would have least liked to play in the final in Wawrinka.

The 32-year-old — the oldest French Open finalist since 1973 — showed he can defeat anyone on his day as he impressively triumphed over world number one Andy Murray in five sets in his semi-final tie.

Regarded as one of the favourites before the event, Wawrinka has won all three Grand Slam finals that he has appeared in. Thriving as the underdog, his first Grand Slam victory notably came against Nadal in the final of the 2014 Australian Open.

Another upset win over Nadal would not only earn him his second French Open title since 2015 but would also put Wawrinka in the top two of the world rankings for the first time in his career.

"He's [Nadal] the best player ever on clay," Wawrinka said, as quoted on BBC. "When you play Rafa in the French Open, you're never the favourite. If you lose, it's almost normal. But of course you don't want to lose a Grand Slam final, do you?"

"So I'm going to look for solutions, and I'll have to be physically and mentally present and be strong."

Head-To-Head

The duo have faced each other 18 times with Nadal coming out on top with 15 wins compared to Wawrinka's three. Their most recent meeting was in the Monte-Carlo Masters quarter-final in 2016 with Nadal triumphing.

However, all three of Wawrinka's wins have come in their last six meetings, including the final of the 2014 Australian Open.

French Open History

This will be the second meeting between Nadal and Wawrinka in the French Open after the former triumphed in straight sets in their 2013 quarter-final clash.