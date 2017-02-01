Randy Orton has talked about the fight the WWE universe wants to see at WrestleMania 33. The 12-time WWE world champion said "whether they know it or not", the fans want the Viper and John Cena to square off at the pay-per-view event (PPV).

Catch all the latest WWE news here

Speaking on Talking Smack, the 2017 Royal Rumble Battle Royal winner said he is not at all nervous about facing Cena in their non-title fight next week and stressed that he will humiliate and take away the latter's pride and then his title at WrestleMania 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

Orton is also not impressed about Cena tying "Nature Boy" Ric Flair's 16 World Championship wins.

"Kudos to him, that's a hell of an achievement, but that means nothing to me," Orton said. "I have 12 World titles under my belt, and whether he has won 15 or 16, it doesn't matter. I'm going to go out there and beat John."

Meanwhile, Orton in an interview with ESPN, revealed as to how a wrestler is punished in WWE locker room when they develop a bad attitude.

"Very little is up to me and hope isn't worth anything, as far as I'm concerned. Whether I'm given a match with X, Y or Z, or winning the Rumble or out first, it doesn't matter. You are going to give your all. I think our locker room, everyone gives it their all. We are all working together to put on the best show you can," he said.

"When you start hoping too much, you start believing your own hype, and the next thing you know, you can't do that here or you'll get buried and get kicked out of the door. You can't change in the locker room if you are one of those guys. The attitude has to be on point here," he said.