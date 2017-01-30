John Cena made WWE history by tying "Nature Boy" Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championship wins, while Randy Orton won the 30-man Battle Royal at the Royal Rumble 2017, which was aired from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday (29 January).

In the 30-man-over-the-top elimination match, Bill Goldberg once again humiliated Brock Lesnar as the former dumped out the latter from the ring during their short fight. However, Goldberg was eliminated by The Undertaker and The Deadman was then thrown out of the ring – when his back was turned - by Samoan Joe.

Roman Reigns was the last man to enter the ring and was heavily booed by the audience. As Reigns made his way to the ring, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton readied themselves to assault the former. The Viper and Wyatt doubled team on Reigns, but the latter threw Wyatt out of the ring and prepared to deliver a spear on Orton, who out of nowhere carried out an RKO and threw Reigns out of the ring.

Orton has booked a spot at main event of WrestleMania 33, which takes place at ‎Camping World Stadium, ‎Orlando, Florida on 2 April. Orton can now challenge either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live's top title at the WrestleMania 33.

Royal Rumble 2017 results:

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens retained his title as he defeated Roman Reigns in the no disqualification match, which also saw Chris Jericho suspended high above the ring in a shark cage. Y2J was placed in the shark cage to prevent him from helping Owens in his fight. Owens won the fight with a little help from Braun Strowman.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville has become the new cruiserweight champion as he dethroned Rich Swann from the top spot.

WWE Championship

Cena dethroned Styles at the event, where a year ago The Phenomenal One had made his WWE debut.

Battle Royal

In the 30-man elimination fight, Randy Orton came out on top.

Raw Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley to retain Raw Women's Championship. Charlotte is still undefeated in the pay-per-view events.

Kickoff matches:

The Club's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus in the Raw Tag Team Championship fight.

Naomi, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya in the Six-Woman Tag Team match

Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks in their one-on-one match.