Roman Reigns is already a big name in the WWE and is one of the top wrestlers to be fight in main events. But it seems like Reigns is still struggling to attract WWE fans with his gimmicks.

Every time Reigns makes his way to the ring, fans boo him, not because he is a lousy wrestler with no stage presence, but because fans are sceptical of accepting him as the wrestling entertainment company's babyface. Former WWE superstars and fans are of the opinion that Reigns should turn heel to be accepted and loved by the WWE universe.

But, will the wrestler manage to do so? WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross thinks the WWE could turn Roman Reigns' image around, which could portray him as one of the biggest stars in the company.

Ross said in a blog post that the idea of turning a wrestler into a star "is always the goal no matter if one is 'fish or fowl'. A great, 'heel run' will obviously do more for Reigns to be eventually become a major fan favorite than anything that WWE can seemingly do at this time".

However, it will be difficult for Reigns do accomplish the feat with a single fight against any wrestler as that would not make a desired impact. Hence, for Reigns to turn heel, he must do in a fight with superstars who are loved and admired by fans.

"If Reigns were to defeat Undertaker at WM in Orlando, it would propel Reigns to the next level of villainy and a star would be born one has to assume," he said.

Will the fight between Reigns and the Deadman take place at WrestleMania 33? As of now nothing is certain for the PPV event, but going by recent rumours and the brawl the two stars were involved in at the 30-man Battle Royal – where Reigns threw the Deadman out of the ring – anything is possible.