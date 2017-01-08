Ray J, who is currently appearing on Celebrity Big Brother has levelled new allegations against his former girlfriend and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The singer has claimed that they both "cheated" and accused Kim of being a "player."

The American singer made several comments while talking to Stacy Francis on the British reality TV show. Francis – who is friends with Ray J's sister Brandy – said she was staying at the Moesha star's house and saw Kardashian styling Ray J's clothes. "She was really into you, really in love with you," Francis said of the KUWTK star.

"Nah, but she was a player though," the I Hit It First singer insisted. Francis, however, refused to believe Ray and said, "She was not a player, she was crying her eyes out for you."

To prove his point, the singer said, "You don't really know what happened though. Put it like this, we were both players. We were both cheaters." Francis retorted, "I don't believe that about her. I remember her being very heartbroken over you. I think she really loved you very much."

Ray J then explained to Francis that she did not know the whole story about his relationship with the now 36-year-old, while admitting that they loved each other. "Every relationship I was in, I loved the girl. It's just the moral values and standards was off. I was loving and lying," he admitted.

Kim and Ray J dated on and off for three years from 2003 to 2006. A year after their split, a sex tape which they had made was released by Vivid Entertainment. Kardashian sued over the video, which was titled Kim K Superstar, and reportedly received a multimillion-dollar settlement.

Previously, a report claimed that Channel 5 was paying the 35-year-old singer a record-breaking $1m (£810,000) to taking part in their reality TV show and an additional $30,000 allowance for flights and hotels for his time outside of the house.

IBTimes UK has contacted Kardashian's representatives for comment and are awaiting a reply.