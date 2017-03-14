Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 7 returns with an all new episode this Tuesday, where Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne fight over past conflicts as Lisa Vanderpumo continues to stop animal cruelty in Hong Kong.

Episode 15, titled Hong Kong Fireworks, will air on 14 March, at 9pm EST on Bravo TV. The official synopsis reads as follows:

The women head to Hong Kong, where Lisa Vanderpump's effort to stop animal cruelty continues. Meanwhile, Erika confides in Kyle about visiting her mother in Georgia, and past conflicts explode aboard a historic junk boat, pitting Dorit against Lisa Rinna against Erika.

Click here to watch RHOBH episodes live on Bravo TV. You can also click here to watch it online (only in the US).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast recently taped the season 7 reunion episode, and according to Kyle Richards it was "bizarre". She told US Weekly, "It was a very bizarre reunion. I don't think I've used the word before. There was screaming, there was crying, there was a walk-off. It was so intense at times."

The 48-year-old continued, "There were times where I was like, Oh, my God, I'm going to try not to laugh right now because it'd be so inappropriate. I wanted the sofa to open up and just take me away. I mean, honestly, that was maybe one of my most uncomfortable moments."

Richards also revealed that her big sister Kim had a lot to say during the taping of the reunion episode. "My sister Kim had a lot to say," she said. Kyle, who is always in the middle of her sister and her friend Lisa Rinna feud, defended her sister. Richards said it was "irresponsible" for Rinna and Eden Sassoon to gang up on Kim and, that "Kim was really upset about the things that Lisa and Eden had said."

She added, "I really felt Lisa Rinna was wrong. For her to do that and talk about my sister, and say the things she said on camera — then millions of people hear it, and [it] sparks rumors, and it affects Kim and her life. It came out of left field. There's no seeing both sides in that situation."