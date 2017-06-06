Real Madrid starlet Jesus Vallejo has admitted he wants a summer return to the Santiago Bernabeu following his impressive loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt. The 20-year-old centre-back has been tipped as the logical long-term replacement for Pepe, but Los Blancos are yet to decide whether he is in Zinedine Zidane's plans for the 2017-18 campaign.

Vallejo joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 after garnering a reputation at Zaragoza. The promising centre-back spent the 2015-2016 campaign in the second division with his former side before being sent on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt last summer to earn top-flight experience.

The Spain U21 international has impressed in the Bundesliga, being a regular starter for Niko Kovan until suffering some injury problems during the campaign's run-in.

Vallejo has recovered from those issues in time to represent the Spain U21 side during the coming European Championships, alongside the likes of Marco Asensio.

However, the Spanish wunderkind is unsure where he will play next season, despite the departure of Pepe leaving a gap in the heart of Los Blancos' back-line.

"If I sign for Real Madrid I want to play for them but I have no hurry. The important thing is to do things well and wait for my opportunity," Vallejo said when asked whether he would like to replace Pepe.

But pressed if he would prefer to return to the Bernabeu as soon as this summer, he replied: "Of course, but it is not something that depends on me. Real Madrid have to make the decision."

"At the moment [Real Madrid are yet to tell me anything]. They told me they would tell me once they made the decision. Now I am focused on the European Championship.

"No one has told me that [I could replace Pepe ahead of next season]. I do my work on the pitch and I must prove that I can be there."