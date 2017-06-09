Her presence on the ITV2 dating show Love Island has sparked confusion among viewers, with many questioning "classy and educated" Camilla Thurlow's bizarre life choice.

The 27-year-old explosive ordnance disposal expert from Dumfries, Scotland, was linked to Prince Harry in 2014 following his split from actress Cressida Bonas, and allegedly kissed him.

But it appears that in an attempt to find love she has resorted to starring on Love Island and has admitted to feeling like an outsider of the group.

On last night's (8 June) episode, Camilla was thrown into a date with newcomer playboy Jonny, yet instantly had her guard up and let him down gently in the politest way possible.

One viewer said of the date: "That date between jonny and camilla was the most awkward thing i have ever watched.. Another put: "That date last night with camilla & Jonny was just the worst".

According to Digital Spy, the humanitarian assumed that the show wouldn't be her cup of tea, but is feeling the pressure after most of her friends are coupling off.

She said: "When I first got asked, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, will I be able to do this?' Then I had a couple of meetings and the team were so friendly.

"I have neglected my personal life for so long – that's why Love Island sounded like a great opportunity. I really want to meet someone."

Despite living in Cambodia for two years with work along with other countries, Camilla is feeling like the odd one out among her peers.

She added: "You see, I'm at the age now where I'm coming back home and all my friends are settling down; the wedding invitations are starting to mount up and I have to tell them, 'Oh, no plus one for me!' I am looking for love."

Before heading into the luxury Spanish villa for the Caroline Flack-hosted show, Camilla spoke about Harry's new girlfriend Meghan Markle.

She said: "I think she's amazing and beautiful. She does lots of humanitarian work too. What's not to like?"

Love Island continues tonight (9 June) at 9pm on ITV2 and features the first elimination.