Boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has solidified himself as one of the boxing's biggest draws after a record-breaking number of tickets were sold for his fight with Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff.

Joshua most recently won the WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in April at Wembley in what was one of the UK's biggest fights ever.

Now set to defend his titles against the Bulgarian on 28 October, the event has become the fastest-selling sporting show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium with a record-breaking 70,000 tickets already sold.

According to BoxingScene, the heavyweight showdown beat the previous record set by Muhammad Ali's fight with Leon Spinks at the New Orleans Superdrome in 1978 where 63,000 fans were in attendance.

90,000 fans were in attendance at Wembley as they witnessed Joshua (19-0 record in boxing) achieve his biggest career win to date after stopping Klitschko.

The 27-year-old will now look to earn his 20th straight finish in the ring.

"It was another incredible day at the box office for Anthony Joshua as he continues to cement his place as the biggest draw in World boxing," promoter Eddie Hearn said, as quoted on Sky Sports.

"The support he receives from the British public is incredible and has been an integral part of his success - the fans will be in for a great night on October 28 and we thank them all for their support."

Tickets are still available for the fight but are limited, with seats priced at £40, £60, £200 and £300 available to purchase on StubHub UK.

The fight will be aired live on Sky Sports Box Office.