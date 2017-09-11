UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has revealed that he too would like to cross over worlds and take part in a boxing match.

With the months of build-up to the eventual Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor bout, many other combat stars were open to a cross-code fight in order to make some money.

Light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa challenged David Haye to a bout while boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has expressed interest in a fight with former middleweight champion and MMA great Anderson Silva.

Former and current UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos and Stipe Miocic respectively were also interested in challenging Anthony Joshua to a contest to see who the toughest man on the planet was.

Woodley (18-3-1 record in MMA) appears to be the latest name now as "The Chosen One" says he would love to box and compete against someone like WBA, WBO and IBF light heavyweight boxing champion Andre Ward (32-0 record in boxing).

"I would love to box but I don't know if there's an opportunity that's gonna present itself," Woodley told TMZ, as quoted on Bloody Elbow. "The only person I'd be interested in boxing would have to be one of the best of the best. It would have to be like, Andre Ward."

Woodley most recently defended his welterweight title as he defeated Demian Maia at UFC 214 in July in what was his third title defense in a year.

As for Ward, he emerged victorious, albeit controversially again, in his rematch against Sergey Kovalev in June. The San Francisco native proceeded to target a superfight with Joshua and Tony Bellew, but may have just been presented with another option.

Both Woodley and Ward are friends, however, the former believes with the potential money on offer with a super fight, he cannot see either of them turning it down.

"I would rather train with Andre Ward," Woodley added. "He's a friend of mine and we've been talking about training for a while but if it was an opportunity to make some money I can't see Andre or myself turning that down."