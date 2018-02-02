Kim Kardashian ruffled a few feathers by celebrating her new Bae fragrance by sending a few of them to her "haters".

The 37-year-old reality star threw shade at many of her famous enemies including Piers Morgan, Taylor Swift and Blac Chyna.

But some may be wondering why the sweet and lovely Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is at the top of the colour-coordinated post-it pile.

Back in 2014, 40-year-old Gellar publicly revealed her dislike of Kardashian when she cancelled her subscription of Vogue when the reality star appeared on the cover with husband Kanye West.

Gellar went even further and urged fans to boycott the publication, expressing her displeasure at editor Anna Wintour's decision to splash the couple on the cover of magazine's April issue.

She wrote on Twitter: "Well......I guess I'm cancelling my Vogue subscription. Who is with me???" The thinly-veiled attack was later retweeted over 8.5K times.

Kardashian's best friend Jonathan Cheban was unimpressed with the jibe, biting back: "Do u matter?" Kim and her rapper fiancé's front cover caused a lot of controversy when it was published, as Anna had previously vowed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, 33, would only appear in the magazine "over her dead body."

Pop singer P!nk is another nemesis to receive a Bae fragrance, with the pair falling out over the singer's disgust at Kardashian stripping naked for a selfie – covering her vagina and breasts with thick black strips.

She posted a candid message to her followers, many of whom are young impressionable teens, with the message: "Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their 'magic' that they were born with, that only they possess.

"It may not ever bring you as much 'attention' or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits and asses, but women like you don't need that kind of 'attention.'

"In the quiet moments, you will feel something deeper than the fleeting excitement resulting from attention, you will feel something called pride and self respect. Keep on resisting the urge to cave. You'll never have to make silly excuses for yourself."

Bette Midler, also on the list, tweeted at the time: "Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera."

Kardashian fired a riposte: "Hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding."