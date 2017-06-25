Rihanna is not shy about showing off her exquisite body as she has been clicked flaunting her curves numerous times. RiRi herself has shared many of her sexy photos on social media.

On Saturday (24 June), the Barbadian singer set hearts racing by sharing another photo. She posted a picture that shows her posing topless and biting her fingernail. "Fashback," she has captioned the photo, in which she appears to be naked.

Although the songstress has said the photo is from the past, fans will be seeing the picture for the first time as the image has never appeared on the internet until now.

And speaking of flashbacks, Rihanna's former boyfriend, Chris Brown, revealed the juicy details about their relationship before the 2009 beating incident in his new documentary Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life.

"I remember staying over her house and I was just like, 'Man, what are we doing?' She was like, 'What do you mean? And I was like, 'I am always over here and we like each other obviously, let's just do it...Let's just be boyfriend and girlfriend...'" Brown said.

The With You singer said the songstress was initially shocked when he asked her to be his girlfriend.

"And she was like, 'You ain't serious! I don't think you want to do that...You ain't ready...'And I was like, 'I am, I am ready for real...I think I love you!' 'She was looking at me like, 'What?' Did I say the word?" the 28-year-old rapper said.

He added that at the time they didn't feel the need to open up about their romance.

Sadly, their relationship did not last.