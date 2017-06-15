Singer Rita Ora joined relief efforts at Grenfell Tower hours after the west London residential block was destroyed by a huge fire.

Dressed casually in a T-shirt, jogging bottoms and trainers, Ora, 26, was seen with the local community sorting through black bin bags and supplies for the residents affected by the blaze.

Hundreds have been made homeless after losing their flats and belongings in the devastating fire, which occurred on 13 June. So far, the police have confirmed 12 deaths but the toll is expected to rise.

The public have made large amounts of donations to the Grenfell Tower victims, with local centers and churches taking supplies such as clothes, towels, nappies and sanitary products for those affected.

Ora was reportedly joined by a group of friends on her visit and paid tribute to the victims on Instagram hours before.

Ora wrote: "This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening. My prayers are with everybody involved. My heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help."

It is no surprise Ora has been emotionally touched by the tragedy as she grew up in west London on Portobello Road near to the Grenfell Tower block. The I Will Never Let You Down singer was born in Kosovo but fled to the UK at the age of one with her mother, father and siblings to escape the war.

Several other celebrities have extended support to the relief effort in the aftermath of the fire. Adele was seen giving out hugs while visiting the site with her husband Simon Konecki and became overwhelmed with emotion.

Chef Jamie Oliver offered free food and drink to survivors at his restaurant in the nearby Westfield White City while Lily Allen said she would provide tea, transportation and shelter to those in need.