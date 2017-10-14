Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have allegedly called it quits after three years of dating, and according to reports, the Twilight actor is "shocked" and "devastated" over their breakup.

A source told Hollywood Life, "Rob is shocked and devastated over the split with his fiancée. He was desperately trying to make this one work and he really loved FKA. He thought that by protecting their privacy and keeping things more secretive, their relationship would be stronger and lasting.

"By creating walls around his relationship, creating boundaries and not letting people in, it actually made things more difficult for them. Now that [their engagement is off], Rob is crushed," the source was quoted as saying.

Another source close to the Twilight star has claimed to the outlet that Pattinson is now leaning on friend Katy Perry following the split. An insider told Hollywood Life, "Katy has been a rock for Rob during this challenging split. Despite being on tour, Katy makes it a point to shoot Rob a text, on a regular basis, to make sure he is not a crying mess."

Previously, Perry and Pattinson were spotted enjoying a private dinner together on 5 August at a West Hollywood restaurant, which fueled romance rumours between the two.

Revealing that the Roar singer and the Hollywood star are just friends as of now, the source further said, "Katy cares a lot about Rob and they have a special friendship which they both appreciate. While they are currently just friends, Katy thinks Rob is smart, handsome, sexy and would be totally open to a romance with him."

The source concluded by saying, "When the timing is better and after he heals a little, Katy thinks they would be a great pair now that they are both single."