Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have reportedly started talking to each other after ending their relationship in 2013.

HollywoodLife has cited a report from Life & Style magazine that claims the former couple could be the real deal, with the two chatting up a storm "all the time". The former lovebirds are becoming closer than ever, a source allegedly told the magazine.

"Robert and Kristen are talking [on the phone] all the time," the source said, according to HollywoodLife. "Robert and Kristen have become very close again. Rob's pals would love to see them back together."

While fans have been hoping for the former couple to get back together, the report from the magazine seems to be off the mark as Pattinson is said to be dating FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett) and Stewart is reportedly dating model Stella Maxwell.

Having said that, a source told the celebrity gossip website that "Rob and his fiancée are on a break".

Stewart recently said that she was "deeply in love" with Pattinson when they were a couple.

"I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated. Did you think I was faking it? I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of," she told Harper's Bazaar while addressing her previous relationships.

Stewart and Pattinson began dating after initially meeting on the sets of their movie Twilight but called it quits after it emerged that the actress had cheated on her then-boyfriend with director Rupert Sanders.