Rockstar Games has teased that new information regarding upcoming western Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released next week, on Thursday, 28 September. It's not clear exactly what the celebrated studio has planned.

The follow-up to 2010's instant classic was announced nearly one year ago with an atmospheric trailer. Since then, Rockstar has only shared a few screenshots, which accompanied its announcement that the game had been delayed from 2017 to spring 2018.

Likely a new trailer, whatever Rockstar has up its sleeve will be revealed at 4pm UK time (11am ET, 8am PT).

Fans will be hopeful that the date will mark the first look at gameplay from the anticipated open world title and the announcement of a firm release date for next year.

The original Red Dead Redemption was a critically acclaimed masterpiece and remains one of the famed developer's finest titles.

The studio's last game was Grand Theft Auto 5, which continues to sell extraordinarily well and is one of the best selling video games of all time.

GTA 5 was originally released in 2013 for Xbox 360 and PS3, then PS4 and Xbox One the year after. That makes Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar's first game developed purely for the newer consoles.

Announced only for PS4 and Xbox One, no PC version has yet been confirmed, despite appeals from fans.

Despite its name, Red Dead Redemption 2 is actually the third game in Rockstar's western series, following its predecessor and PS2 title Red Dead Revolver. The name of this new game implies it will continue the story told in the last game, which concerned the redemption arc of former outlaw John Marston.

"An epic tale of life in America's unforgiving heartland, the game's vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience," a description on Rockstar's website reads.

That brand new multiplayer experience will almost certainly be inspired by Grand Theft Auto 5's GTA Online, which has been an enormous money-spinner for Rockstar and parent company TakeTwo.