Roger Federer has booked his place in the Wimbledon semi-finals after cruising to a straight sets victory over Milos Raonic on Centre Court.

After watching Andy Murray crash out of the competition in his shock defeat to American Sam Querrey, the Swiss produced a masterful performance to sweep by the world number seven, as he chases an eighth title at SW19.

The 35-year-old will take on Tomas Berdych in his semi-final clash on Friday (14 July) after Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from his match with the Czech through injury.

A sloppy volley presented Federer with the chance to take the first break of the match in the fifth game of the opening set. The Swiss took the opportunity with a precise forehand send down the middle of the court.

Raonic responded with a blistering 140mph serve as he tried to keep pace but Federer's own service game was near-impeccable, keeping the Canadian at arm's length as he served out for the set with another ace.

Netting twice in quick succession early on, Raonic was swiftly broken again in the opening game of the second. Failing to convince at the net was developing into a worrying pattern for the 26-year-old, who failed to get another volley off in the third game before just managing to hold on to see it out.

But from there, Federer was at his sparkling best, winning the next three games with his sublime service and leaving Raonic in a daze. In what was his 27th winner of the contest, he settled the second set in just over an hour with another pinpoint forehand.

Federer endured a nervy start to the third set, slamming into the net in quick succession but saved break point before holding onto his service game with an ace. With that, he rediscovered his groove, holding serve throughout to keep Raonic at bay

Trailing 4-3, Raonic suddenly began to show his teeth, forcing four break points having produced his two best shots of the match to leave the Swiss stranded on court. But again, Federer's class saw through, clinching the game after a thrilling tie-break.