Alexander Zverev believes his recent wins over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are indicators that a maiden grand slam title is imminent.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine rise to the summit of the sport in the last two seasons, culminating in him occupying a place in the world's top five.

In 2017, Zverev claimed the two biggest tournament wins of his career by claiming the ATP 1000 titles in Rome and Canada with wins over Djokovic and Federer respectively.

Success over the 20-time grand slam champion was his second over the Swiss, having beaten him at the Halle Open the previous year.

And such results give Zverev belief that a first grand slam is just around the corner.

"In my career, I beat my idol Roger Federer and players like Novak Djokovic as well, I am sure that, if I focus on my preparation, it won't take a lot of time before winning a Grand Slam," he said, according to Tennis World USA.

Already six times a winner on the ATP Tour, the German is odds-on to add another title to his CV at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, where the top seed will play Juan Martin Del Potro for a place in the final. Jared Donaldson and Kevin Anderson will contest the other semi-final.

But if Zverev is to transform into a major winner he must dramatically improve his showings in the sport's biggest events, having failed to make it beyond the fourth round in 11 appearances at the grand slam tournaments.

Installed as the fourth seed at the Australian Open, Zverev reached the third round before being castled by Hyeon Chung as he underperformed again in a major event.

The defeat led to Zverev splitting with then coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and has led to speculation he could be mentored by Boris Becker, who advised Djokovic for three years.

But after Becker – who was in Zverev's box in Melbourne and the Rotterdam Open – scorched such suggestions as he focuses on his new role as the head of men's tennis in Germany, the right-hander has also denied he will work directly with the six-time major winner.

"It's an honor for me to count on him," he added. "I think my level can improve a lot. Until a few years ago, Boris shared the court with my father, so I am very happy. I know that things will improve starting from Acapulco and I don't get down. He will be in Davis Cup and other tournaments but I can't say he will be my coach."