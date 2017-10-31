Roger Federer overtook Novak Djokovic in career earnings to reclaim his place as the top prize earner in tennis for the first time since June 2016 following his win in the Basel Open.

Federer won his seventh title of the season after he came from a set behind to defeat Juan Martin del Potro 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 and win his hometown event for the eighth time on Sunday (29 October).

The win in Basel saw the Swiss ace earn €395,850 (£352,207, $464,589) as he is now closing in on becoming the first tennis player to win $110m (£83m).

However, reaching that mark will have to wait until the ATP World Tour finals in London that will take place late in November as number-two ranked Federer revealed that he would be withdrawing from the Paris Masters in order to take care of his body.

"I'm really sorry I am not participating in the Rolex Paris Masters this year, but my body needs some rest after the Basel tournament," Federer said, as quoted by the Express.

"I have played a lot of tennis this season and I have to take care of my body if I want to continue playing at the highest level in the years to come. In 2016, it was very painful to miss half of the season, so I learned from it."

Federer's withdrawal has virtually handed long-time rival Rafael Nadal the chance to end 2017 as the year-end world number one.

However, it's not all bad news as the 36-year-old can only continue his career resurgence with a Tour-leading seven titles already this year, with his Basel win being his 95th title, helping him overtake Ivan Lendl to 9th place for most singles titles.

Player Earnings 1. Roger Federer $109,853,682 2. Novak Djokovic $109,805,403 3. Rafael Nadal $91,199,322 4. Andy Murray $60,807,644 5. Pete Sampras $43,280,489 6. Andre Agassi $31,152,975 7. David Ferrer $30,760,436 8. Stan Wawrinka $30,623,544 9. Tomas Berdych $28,220,153 10. Boris Becker $25,080,956 Source: ATP World Tour via Forbes

And with $2m (£1.5m) on offer for the winner of the ATP Finals, Federer can have a commanding lead in prize money earned heading into 2018, should he win the event.