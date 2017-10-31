Former world number one Novak Djokovic is looking to change his fortunes in 2018 as he targets more Grand Slam success upon his return.

Djokovic started the year as the number two ranked player in the world. However, he has currently fallen to number seven after what has been a poor, injury-ridden year.

The Serbian ace underperformed particularly in the Grand Slams, with his best showings coming in the form of quarter-final exits at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Having last featured at SW19 back in July, Djokovic recalled his emotions just before announcing that he would be taking time off from the sport to recover.

"The first emotion that I had walking out of the court was just gratefulness to be able to play the sport that I love, at such a high level for a decade," Djokovic said, as quoted on Tennis World USA.

"I was actually asking in the universe to be honest in a couple of years to have a little more time to finally be happy in what I do. That's what tennis evokes in me, only the nicest emotions: love, passion, commitment.

"I see success not just in tennis but in life as a journey, and I try to embrace it and keep evolving, keep progressing, (and) improving."

The 12-time Grand Slam winner, however, will be returning to action for the first time since Wimbledon at Abu Dhabi's World Tennis Championship in December.

His Grand Slam return will be at the 2018 Australian Open and Djokovic is planning on winning more major titles to cement his name further in history.

"It's a new chapter of my life and an opportunity to actually build a good foundation for many more years to come," he added.

"It's an ultimate challenge. Grand Slam success has your name written down in history with golden letters."