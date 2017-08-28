Roger Federer is confident that he has overcome his injury problems heading into the US Open which begins on Monday (28 August).

The Swiss ace was forced to miss the Cincinnati Masters, which preceded the final Grand Slam of the season due to a back injury. He suffered the injury during his loss to Alexander Zverev in the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Federer has made remaining fit for the entire 2017 campaign and targeting major tournaments a priority this season and it was evident after he skipped the entire clay court swing of the campaign to focus on Wimbledon and the US Open. He won the former and remains a strong favourite to make it three Grand Slam wins this year.

Federer, who takes on Francis Tiafoe in the first round at Flushing Meadows is confident about his fitness and revealed that he is happy with the way he is feeling at the moment.

"Two weeks after the finals [in Montreal] is a long time, so because you've got two weeks you can take your time," Federer said, as quoted on BBC Sport.

"So the first week was really just trying to feel better, get better, get back on the court at some stage. I have been on the practice courts since last week. There you have it.

"I have been playing sets the last few days, and I'm really happy how I'm feeling,@ the Swiss ace added about his injury return.

Rafael Nadal is the other favourite going into the tournament and if all goes to plan he will face long-time rival Federer in the semi-finals after the two seeded one and three respectively were picked on the same side of the draw.

The duo, who have won a combined 34 Grand Slams between them, have never faced each other at the US Open before and Federer has welcomed the possibility of it happening later in the tournament. However, the Swiss tennis legend admitted that neither of the two players will be thinking that far ahead at the moment.

"I'd be happy to play him here," the 19-time men's singles Grand Slam winner added. "We never played in New York, so I think that would be fun for everybody involved. I don't think we are both thinking that far ahead."